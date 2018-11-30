Mumbai: Family refuses to claim body even 130 days after boy's death

national

The family of Sachin Jaiswar has refused to claim his dead body demanding a fair investigation into his death. Demands probe into his 22-hour detention by Dharavi police days before death

Deceased Sachin Jaiswar.

More than 130 days after a 17-year-old's death, his body is still lying in the JJ hospital mortuary. The family of Sachin Jaiswar has refused to claim his dead body demanding a fair investigation into his death. Jaiswar was taken to a the Dharavi police station days before his death for questioning in a mobile theft case, the family said.

He died days later at Sion hospital and the family has demanded an FIR against the police officers from Dharavi police station who had picked him up under the pretext of interrogation. Reports from the hospital have, however, said that the cause of death was leptospirosis.

On the evening of July 12, a couple of cops dressed in civil clothes came to Jaiswar's home in Jay Bhavani Chawl, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi. "The cops had assured us that they would send him back by 9 pm, but did not," said Sunil, Sachin's elder brother.



The family has refused to accept their son's dead body until a satisfactory investigation takes place.

Father Ravindra Jaiswar, 45, a painter by profession, said, "We waited till early morning and went to the police station the next day when we were told that he is a suspect in a mobile theft case." His mother alleged that Sachin was "detained for 22 hours and badly beaten". He complained of severe body pain after returning home and was taken to a local doctor and then to Sion hospital. "He was treated and sent home but his condition deteriorated on July 15; he vomited blood when we admitted him to the hospital's ICU," the elder brother said.

The doctor told the family that his lungs were bleeding and he ultimately succumbed to it on July 21 around 7.30 pm. The family then insisted on an investigation into his death and accordingly, the Crime Branch Unit 5 was asked to investigate the matter by the Police Commissioner of Mumbai. "We have checked with officers and had a word with the doctors, too. It is clear that he died of leptospirosis," said a Crime Branch officer.

However, even 130 days after Sachin's death, the family has neither accepted the body nor the doctor's report. "Why should we accept the body when they aren't accepting our demand for a fair investigation?" Sunil said. Repeated attempts to reach officers at Unit 5 and DCP (Zone 5) Vikram Deshmane failed.

