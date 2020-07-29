Mumbai: Father Nigel Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus last Thursday after he experienced fatigue like syndromes and was brought to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, where he has been receiving treatment ever since.

Speaking with mid-day over the phone on Tuesday, Father Barrett said that he is "recovering well" at the hospital. "I was admitted to Holy Family last Thursday. I wasn't really displaying any symptoms but just experiencing a kind of fatigue. I am most likely to be discharged within the next few days after which, I will have to follow the home quarantine protocol."

Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias said that Barrett is much better now as compared to when he was admitted. "I have spoken with hospital authorities who had told me that he will be discharged within the next three or four days." He added: "His (Barret's) family members have all tested negative for COVID."

July 23

Day Father Barrett tested COVID-19 positive

