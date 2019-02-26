Mumbai: Fed up, students complain to varsity vice chancellor about exam date clash

national

Students claim the mistake has been occurring every year

In yet another issue that students have to face at the Mumbai University, for the fourth year in a row, the exam timetable for the law course has been set without considering the CS examination (held nationwide), which is important for many pursuing law.

The CS examination timetable states that it will be held from June 1 to June 10. Mumbai University's law examinations are set to begin in the last week of May (May 28, 25, 23). It is certain that they won't be over by June. Worried students have written to the vice chancellor regarding this. But the fed-up students question how the varsity continues to repeat the goof-up year after year, and they have to repeatedly write to the authorities.

Same mistake

Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students' Council said, "The varsity is aware of the importance of CS examination for law students. Students miss out on their CS exam because of these ill-timed dates. When is the varsity going to learn?"

"I could not give the CS examination last year because of this reason. After the issue was pointed out to the varsity, they just changed the timing. How can I give two professional course examinations the same day? I am in the final year of LLB. My plan was to complete CS along with law so I would be in a better position," said Darshit Shah a student of K C Law College. Students have also pointed out that they end up wasting money, as they pay around R3,500 for registration and examination fees for CS.

Official speak

PRO of the examination section, Vinod Malale, said, "Right now we have only declared commencement dates for the examination. The whole schedule is yet to be declared and the concerns raised by students will definitely be considered."

