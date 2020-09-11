Mumbai: Female tigers of Sanjay Gandhi National Park refuse to mingle with new male member

While Sultan — the male tiger was brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) from Nagpur with an intention to boost tiger population, the move has not been successful as all four female tigers in the park don't allow Sultan near them.

As a result, SNGP authorities have now approached Nagpur's Gorewada Zoo for a new male tiger.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: African lion cubs make first appearance at Hyderabad Zoo

"There are total of four female tigers at SGNP. Off these, three are almost eight to ten years, one is 18-year-old and Sultan is just five years old. They all are very dominant and don't let him close.

Last month we wrote to Gorewada zoo demanding one more tiger to SGNP," a Forest Department official said.

Tiger (Cl) named Sultan was transferred from Gorewada Rescue Centre to SGNP on December 26, 2019. The tiger was brought to SGNP to breed the four tigresses — Bijlee (9), Mastani (9) Basanti (18) and Laxmi (10). The breeding program was expected to begin once Sultan settled down, but according to the sources, there has not been

much progress.

At present, there are total of five captive Royal Bengal Tigers at SGNP, from which four are female and one male — Sultan.

Sultan was at Gorewada Zoo run by Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) and its official name is C1 who is the cub of Tigress T1 from Brahmapuri Forest Divison area.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news