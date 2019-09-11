Mumbai: Finally, BMC gets three bidders for waste to energy plant at Deonar

After several rounds of tendering, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finally managed to get three bidders for the Rs 400 crore waste to energy project at Deonar dumping ground. Among the bidders, one is European while the other two are Indian companies and their proposals are currently being scrutinised.

The Solid Waste Management department received responses from three bidders last month after floating the tender twice and giving four extensions. "We are scrutinising their bids over the next 10 days and if they qualify then they will be asked to give a technical presentation by next month. After that we will decide which company is qualified for the project," said a senior civic official. The BMC has been trying to get bidders for the project since 2016.

Even though 5-6 foreign companies had earlier shown an interest in the project after certain changes were made to the original tender document, only three came forward during the bidding process. The project involves a new plant that will be constructed at Deonar in the city's largest dumping ground. The waste to energy plant at Deonar which is based on a 'Design, Build and Commissioning’ model is expected to have a capacity of processing around 3,000 tonnes of waste per day and is expected to generate electric power of minimum 25 MW. With reference to the concerns raised by the companies, 7-8 changes were made to the tender document and civic officials from the SWM department said that 5-6 foreign companies have now shown their interest in the Rs 400 crore project.

