Mumbai: Fire at Bharat Petroleum Plant in Mahul, Chembur

Aug 08, 2018, 15:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

8 fire tenders have been pressed into action at the Bharat Petroleum Plant

A fire broke around 3.00 pm at BPCL Plant at TATA Power which is declared as level III by the fire officials. Seven fire tenders and two jumbo water tankers have been sent to the spot. There are no casualties reported so far, said the disaster management officials from the control room. 

More information awaited

