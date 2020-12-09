Mumbai: Fire at Kitab Khana in Fort, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Kitab Khana bookstore in the 150-year-old Somaiya Bhavan in Fort on Wednesday. At least eight fire engines were at the spot and 30 people have been evacuated from the building, officials said. No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

A fire broke out at #KitabKhana in #SomaiyaBhavan, Fort, today. It was brought under control and no casualties were reported.#MumbaiUpdate #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WB6hkj24xS — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 9, 2020

Sources said it was a level 2 (moderate fire) and has been extinguished.

Firefighters at Kitab Khana on Wednesday

The blaze was reported around 5 pm at the bookshop near Bombay House on M. G. Road. The building is four-storeyed and the shop is located on the ground and mezzannine floor. Eight fire engines with six jumbo tankers were sent to the spot and 30 people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, sources said.

In a post on their official Twitter account, the Kitab Khana bookstore stated that a fire broke out at their cafe kitchen during closing hours and it was brought under control by the fire brigade. "We are unable to confirm how badly our precious books have been affected but are grateful that our staff is safe...Given the circumstances, we will be shut temporarily," they stated in another tweet.

As we were closing for the day, a fire broke out at the cafe kitchen. It was immediately tended to and the fire personnel have managed to put out the blaze, fortunately. #officialupdate pic.twitter.com/Q3DDbhHMdo — Kitab Khana (@KitabKhanaBooks) December 9, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news