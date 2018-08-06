Mumbai: Fire at RTO office fails to affect licence tests being conducted

national

Firefighters took around three hours to douse the flames; probe to begin after cooling process

The fire broke out at the learner's licence section of the Tardeo RTO on Sunday morning. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A fire that broke out at the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) early on Sunday has damaged the entire learner's licence section of the unit, but hasn't been able to affect the authorities' decision to conduct a licence test on Monday. Officials said there would be no change in the schedule, as about 400 candidates would now give the test at a temporary hall in the area.

According to sources, it took the fire fighters three hours to douse the flames at the RTO office. Soon after the fire brigade was informed about the incident, they put eight fire engines from the station at Gowalia Tank, Byculla, and other fire stations in the vicinity into action.

"The fire broke out around 5.20 am. The fire station at Gowalia Tank was the first to respond. Two Quick Response Vehicles and jumbo tankers were also sent to the spot. The cooling process will be conducted at night, after which the incident will be investigated," said a fire officer. Speaking to mid-day, Pradeep Shinde, deputy regional transport officer, said a temporary hall would be readied for Monday's test. "We will conduct the test tomorrow for those who have been allotted the day. We cannot comment on the extent of damage now."

