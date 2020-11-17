Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in Kurla West

A fire broke out at a godown in Khaadi number 3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday. The incident was reported at 8:45 am.

Nine fire tenders, two quick response vehicles and one water tanker arrived at the spot to douse the flames in Kurla, officials said.

#WATCH Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khadi No.3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Kurla West. Fire tenders currently present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/UorSQy8CjT — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

No casualties have been reported so far.

