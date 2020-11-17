Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown in Kurla West

Updated: 17 November, 2020 11:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

No casualties have been reported so far

A fire broke out at a godown in Khaadi number 3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday. The incident was reported at 8:45 am.

Nine fire tenders, two quick response vehicles and one water tanker arrived at the spot to douse the flames in Kurla, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

First Published: 17 November, 2020 11:16 IST

