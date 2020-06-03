Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Cuffe Parade, no casualty reported

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A huge fire broke out at a high rise residential building at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai on Wednesday evening. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire was confined in a flat on 11th floor of the residential building in South Mumbai. The fire brigade officials managed to douse off the fire with the help of two small hose line of four motor pumps and by using one first aid hose line of building riser system. The fire was doused off after cutting off electric supply of the building.

Fire brigade sources said that 10 residents, including two children have been evacuated to safety while one fire-man has sustained injury during the fire fighting operations. The fire brigade official who sustained minor injury was rushed to Saint George Hospital for treatment.

Due to heavy smoke logging, some residents were stranded on the 13th and 14th floors. A woman who was stranded in a 13th floor flat has also been rescued. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for the rescue operations.

