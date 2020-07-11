Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Borivali

Firefighters trying to douse the fire at Indraprastha shopping centre in Borivali West. Pic/Satej Shinde

A Level 4 fire broke out at a shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali West area early this morning. At least 14 fire engines have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said “Fire has been contained at the basement of the building. We have deployed a robot to contain the fire. Fourteen fire engines and 13 jumbo tanker are being used to douse the fire.”

As heat and smoke have extended to the ground and the first floor, ventilation work is being undertaken at the site with the help of JCB by removing side grills of the basement. There are 10 small engine lines in operation in the basement and one small line on the first floor. An exhaust blower has also been put in operation for the extraction of smoke.

According to reports, the security incharge at the complex claimed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit at one of the shops in the shopping complex.

Last month, a fire incident was reported at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait in South Mumbai's Nariman Point area.

