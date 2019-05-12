Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Dadar; 10-year-old girl dies, 1 injured

Updated: May 12, 2019, 16:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A fire broke out in Dadar Police station on Sunday afternoon around 1.40 pm

Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Dadar; 10-year-old girl dies, 1 injured
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A fire broke out in one of the buildings in the premises of Dadar Police station on Sunday afternoon around 1.40 pm. Four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

The affected structure is situated at Gokhale road is ground plus three-storey residential building. 

Fire brigade officials stated that one person is trapped inside one of the rooms. The fire spread across electric wiring. Reportedly, a 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Fire in Dadar

According to reports, several electrical wirings, installations and household items were gutted in the fire, he said. Four fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Fire in Dadar

One person received minor injuries in the incident and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said. Efforts were underway to bring the fire under control, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to ascertained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dadarmumbai newsmumbainational news

Watch video: Massive fire guts chemical factory at Badlapur near Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK