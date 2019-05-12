Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Dadar; 10-year-old girl dies, 1 injured

national

A fire broke out in Dadar Police station on Sunday afternoon around 1.40 pm

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

A fire broke out in one of the buildings in the premises of Dadar Police station on Sunday afternoon around 1.40 pm. Four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Dadar chowki traffic fire pic.twitter.com/LSeZcvlcv6 — Taufiq Khan (@TaufiqK63364175) May 12, 2019

The affected structure is situated at Gokhale road is ground plus three-storey residential building.

Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qyIdwtMhva — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

#Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sS6Db2f2Tf — Gaurav Omvir Singh (@GauravSingh1307) May 12, 2019

Fire brigade officials stated that one person is trapped inside one of the rooms. The fire spread across electric wiring. Reportedly, a 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

According to reports, several electrical wirings, installations and household items were gutted in the fire, he said. Four fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

One person received minor injuries in the incident and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said. Efforts were underway to bring the fire under control, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to ascertained.

