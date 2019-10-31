Mumbai: Fire calls due to crackers remain low this Diwali

Mumbaikars seem to have learned to celebrate a relatively safe Diwali. The trend of the past few years continues as Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received fewer fire calls Diwali. There were 47 calls made in the five days of Diwali between October 26 and 30.

Out of the 47, there was only one call that was for a Level 2 fire — which is a medium fire on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 is the lowest and 5 is the highest level. The Level 2 call was from a hutment in Reay Road. The maximum number of calls came on October 27 (day of Laxmi Puja) and on October 28 (Diwali Padwa). There were only four calls on the Bhaubeej day.

"The number of fire calls due to firecrackers were limited this year too. No major fire calls were reported except the one medium level call from Reay Road," said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer. In 2018, the number of calls due to fire was 50. In 2017, it was the lowest at 25. In 2016, it was 53.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates