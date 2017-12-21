Mumbai: Fire in food stall at Bandra railway station, none hurt

A fire broke out in an eatery at the Bandra railway station here in the wee hours today, an official said. No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap

A fire broke out in an eatery at the Bandra railway station here in the wee hours today, an official said. No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap. At the time of the incident, there were very few passengers at the station, which is a heritage landmark.



Representation pic

The blaze erupted around 4.25 am at the food stall on platform no. 4, a fire brigade official said. Upon getting the information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, the official said.

"The timely action (to put off the blaze) prevented further damage to the roof of the heritage building," he said. A spokesperson of the Western Railway said, "It was a minor blaze in a stall which was immediately put off. There was no impact on passengers or train operations." Bandra is one of the busiest railway stations in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go