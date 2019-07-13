Mumbai: First Haj flight to depart tomorrow, committee organises flagging off ceremony

national

The Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims

Pic/ANI

The Haj Committee of India on Saturday organised a flagging-off ceremony for the pilgrims, as the first Haj flight from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport will depart tomorrow (Sunday) for Jeddah, South Arabia.

The authorities had made special arrangements for the people in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The Haj Committee of India organizes a flagging-off ceremony for the pilgrims as the first Haj flight from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai will depart tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CaTnXAH22W — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies