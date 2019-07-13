Search

Mumbai: First Haj flight to depart tomorrow, committee organises flagging off ceremony

Published: Jul 13, 2019, 15:40 IST | mid-day online desk

The Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims

Mumbai: First Haj flight to depart tomorrow, committee organises flagging off ceremony
Pic/ANI

The Haj Committee of India on Saturday organised a flagging-off ceremony for the pilgrims, as the first Haj flight from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport will depart tomorrow (Sunday) for Jeddah, South Arabia.

The authorities had made special arrangements for the people in Mumbai.

The Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

meccasaudi arabia

mid-day honours young achiever icons at a felicitation night

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK