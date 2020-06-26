Mumbai: Five of family die in road accident in Palghar

Five members of a family died in a road accident in Palghar district on Friday evening. The family was heading to Navsari in Gujarat from Nalasopara. The driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed the car into a cemented divider. Four people died on the spot, while one was severely injured and succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.



The deceased have been identified as Shruti Shukla (16), Raina Shukla (42), Swayam Shukla (10), Sanjay Tiwari (35), and Deviprasad Shukla (in mid-40s). Deviprasad and Sanjay were businessmen.



“The accident took place at 4:30 pm near Dapchari Rubber road under the jurisdiction of Talasari police station. One of the passersby informed about the accident at the police check post and our team immediately rushed to the spot,” said inspector Ajay Vasave, in-charge of Talasari police station.



“The impact of the accident was such that one of the occupants (Swayam) got thrown out of the car,” Vasave added.



The cops retrieved the mobile phone of Deviprasad and informed his relatives. “One of the family members, who is a doctor, came from Vashi, and the rest of their family members are on the way. The bodies have been sent for postmortem at a government hospital in Talasari. The relative has identified all the deceased,” Vasave said.



“No foul play has been found. We will register a case of negligent driving after conducting spot panchnama,” he further said.