Mumbai: Flower, fish vendor and dabbawalla inaugurate Foot Over Bridges at Elphinstone Road station
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal throws open Army-made foot overbridges, announces 100 more within a year
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with flower vendor Shivraj Konde at Elphinstone Road station
Announcing that 100 more foot overbridges will be opened in Mumbai area within a year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal threw open all three bridges built by the Indian Army, getting them inaugurated by three Mumbaikars, yesterday, exactly 117 days after the announcement.
While the inaugural plaque for the newly constructed FOB at Elphinstone Road station was unveiled by a flower vendor, Shivraj Konde, the plaque for Currey Road FOB was unveiled by a dabbawalla, Sopan More, and the third plaque for Ambivli FOB was unveiled by a fish vendor, Lata Chandrakant Koli.
Goyal said that since October 2017, 20 FOBs have been built over the entire Mumbai suburban section. Out of these, three have been constructed by the Indian Army and 17 by WR and CR. He added that 22 more have been planned to be constructed by June, and 56 more have been sanctioned and will be provided within the next 12 months.
The longest among the three is the Elphinstone Bridge, spanning a length of 73.1 m and a width of 3.65 m. Constructed at a cost of Rs 10.44 crore by the Indian Army in a record time of 117 days, it connects Parel station on the east side and the flower market outside Elphinstone Road station on the west side.
117
Days it took to build the bridges
22
Number of FOBs to be built by June
Hybrid AC local
Goyal yesterday announced that Mumbai will soon get a hybrid 12-car AC local train that would be divided into two classes. The train will have a first class and a second class of six coaches each, but both will be air-conditioned. "The process has already begun and orders have been placed with the Integral Coach Factory [in Chennai]. The train will soon arrive in Mumbai," Goyal said. Railway officials said the train classes will be something like First AC and Second AC in express trains.
