Mumbai: Flower, fish vendor and dabbawalla inaugurate Foot Over Bridges at Elphinstone Road station

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal throws open Army-made foot overbridges, announces 100 more within a year



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with flower vendor Shivraj Konde at Elphinstone Road station

Announcing that 100 more foot overbridges will be opened in Mumbai area within a year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal threw open all three bridges built by the Indian Army, getting them inaugurated by three Mumbaikars, yesterday, exactly 117 days after the announcement.

While the inaugural plaque for the newly constructed FOB at Elphinstone Road station was unveiled by a flower vendor, Shivraj Konde, the plaque for Currey Road FOB was unveiled by a dabbawalla, Sopan More, and the third plaque for Ambivli FOB was unveiled by a fish vendor, Lata Chandrakant Koli.

Goyal said that since October 2017, 20 FOBs have been built over the entire Mumbai suburban section. Out of these, three have been constructed by the Indian Army and 17 by WR and CR. He added that 22 more have been planned to be constructed by June, and 56 more have been sanctioned and will be provided within the next 12 months.

The longest among the three is the Elphinstone Bridge, spanning a length of 73.1 m and a width of 3.65 m. Constructed at a cost of Rs 10.44 crore by the Indian Army in a record time of 117 days, it connects Parel station on the east side and the flower market outside Elphinstone Road station on the west side.

117

Days it took to build the bridges

22

Number of FOBs to be built by June