Mumbai: Foetus of baby boy found in plastic bag in Nalasopara building

Pics/ Hanif Patel

A premature foetus was found on the terrace of a residential building of Sanyukt Nagar situated on Achole road which located in Nalasopara east on a Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police source, the foetus that was found was that of a baby boy and was wrapped in a plastic bag. When a woman, who resides in the same building, went to the terrace, she was met with a foul odour. On looking around, she stumbled upon the bag in which the body of the baby boy was left. Shocked as she was, she then immediately alerted other residents of the building.

A police team from Tulinj police station then rushed to the spot.

Special executive officer (SEO) Sachin Kadam said, "The walls were load-bearing for four floors of the building and it looked like it is in ruins. The lady, who went to the terrace of the building at around 2 pm, saw the body lying in a heap of debris. It was the foetus of a baby boy which seemed 2-3 days old.

"We have conducted a 'Panchnama' and have sent the foetus for autopsy to a local government hospital.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused under section 318. (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and we have started the investigation," said the PRO Palghar district police.

