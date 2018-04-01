Mumbai Food: Ready for the big Easter binge?

From where to get hold of marzipan goodies and brunches to enjoy with family, here's our guide to the celebrations in town

Go egg hunting

12 PM - 4 PM: Create unforgettable memories with your children at the Westin Mumbai Garden City's traditional Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages can have oodles of fun as they participate in the adventurous quest for their Easter goodies. They can also choose from a variety of decorative easter eggs and personalised treats.

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon East

Call: 9004661082

12 PM - 4.30 PM: Take the family out to enjoy an extravagant day of indulgence. With live music, exciting egg hunts for the kids and salad stations, the team at Estella has designed a special Easter celebration for you. The meals will feature lamb chilly corn carne mini tacos, stir fry Hong Kong chicken, and chicken and pork belly with Burmese curry.

Where: Estella, Nichani Kuttir Building, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

Price: Rs 2,540 per person

For Reservation: 7506720111

11 AM - 12 PM: Yet to buy Easter treats for friends and family? Head to Sassy Teaspoon, Where you can choose from delicious goodies like big egg, small Easter eggs and special Easter cupcakes. The combos make for perfect gifting options, Where you can buy a box of three small eggs, box of three Easter cupcakes or box of six Easter cupcakes at special Prices.

Where: Sassy Teaspoon, Express Towers, Nariman Point

Price: Rs 110 - Rs 300

Call: 9920003500

Buy eggilicious treats

9 AM onwards: Surprise your friends with delectable goodies prepared by chef Christina Fernandes, who runs Christina's Cake Craft. From simnel cake, fruit and nut tea ring to solid marzipan, hollow chocolate and nougat eggs, this one is perfect for last-minute shoppers.

Where: Christina's Cake Craft, 71 Persepolis, Cuffe Parade

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Call: 9820928420

10 AM - 8 PM: Sweeten your Easter celebrations with specially handcrafted Easter eggs, which have faces of people etched on them. The idea behind this unique creation is to showcase how all walks of people with different beliefs, ideas, culture celebrate the festival of Easter and indulge in the delicacies.

Where: JW Baking Company, JW Marriott, Sahar

Price: Rs 1,700 per egg

Call: 28538659

Feast on delish Easter brunches in town

12 PM - 4 PM: For those who'd like to enjoy fresh seafood, gluten-free dishes and locally-sourced ingredients, try the innovative brunch at Bastian. The specials for the day will include vegan bagel and pickled onions and fried capers.

Where: Bastian, B/2, New Kamal Building, Linking Road, Bandra West

For Reservation: 7045818102

12 PM onwards: If you're someone who'd rather enjoy a quiet lunch with your date, try the four-course brunch menu at Hakkasan, featuring delicacies made with eggs and lamb. The lavish spread includes crispy duck salad and char sui chicken crispy roll. To end the celebratory feast, indulge in The Golden Feather, a dessert plated to appear as an egg laden on a nest of mandarin and caramelised white chocolate.

Where: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 3,000 per person

For Reservation: 26444444

12.30 PM - 3.30 PM: Dig into Easter specials while soaking in the view of the Queen's Necklace. The menu will include cumin rubbed roast leg of lamb and dill- infused red snapper.

Where: The Bayview Restaurant, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Price: Rs 2,000 per person

For Reservation: 22851212

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates