Mumbai food: The pitter platter

What do you do when itÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs pouring outside, no one is delivering and the hunger is killing? Whip up these easy dishes, tried and tested by Mumbai's home chefs

Corn Fritters

Romantic as the monsoon may seem in the comfort (and safety) of your home, the predicaments that come with it are manifold. Of them, one is food aggregator apps going bust, although one may also call it a #firstworldproblem. Trivial or not, the issue of food deliveries going haywire is bound to impact many, whether it's because you're a non-Mumbaikar still figuring adulting out or a settled, working professional who got stalled by the cook. We've handpicked a few easy-to-make recipes with readily available ingredients from the the kitchens of these city home chefs. You know, just in case the city is drowning, again.

Fritters in the rain

A rage around Tiger Point in Lonavla, corn fritters take home chef Alefiya Jane back to her boarding-school days in the hill station. A 10-minute recipe that requires just a few basic masalas, like cumin, pepper and turmeric (although Jane gives it an East Indian twist by adding bottle masala, too), besan and a handful of corn kernels, this one's perfect for midnight cravings. "It is the perfect companion to lemon grass chai. Just add fresh lemon grass to your regular chai for instant boost of freshness," she suggests.

At The Bottle Masala, Bhayandar West (delivery across Mumbai)

Time 10 am to 6 pm

Call 9819497112 (order 24 hours in advance)

Cost Rs 450 for 500 gms

Mush love

"My kids love mushroom and this recipe is perfect for the weather. In case your food delivery apps are not working on a rainy day, this is a wholesome, delicious and guilt-free option," suggests Jayshree Biyani, the chef at a self-owned catering venture. She makes her no-cream mushroom soup using olive oil, onion, garlic, chopped mushroom, salt, pepper and milk.

At JB's Relish-ious, Malabar Hill (only pick-ups).

Time 12 pm to 3 pm; 5.30 pm to 8 pm

Call 9320842633 (order 24 hours in advance)

Cost Rs 950 (serves five)

Gujju-fied goodies

"This recipe brings back memories of me returning drenched in rain from school and my mom serving me this dish piping hot with chai," recalls home chef Jyoti Vora, while speaking about muthia, a steamed Gujarati delicacy made with veggies like carrots and bottle gourd, methi leaves, spices and besan.

At Tongue Twister, Dadar East.

Time 11 am to 6 pm

Call 9819830575

Cost Rs 200 for 250 gm

Soupy warmth

Who doesn't enjoy a hot bowl of something delicious when it's raining cats and dogs? Try your hand at making the chicken lemon and coriander soup with chef Carmen Miranda Nayar's recipe, which makes use of chicken stock (you can also buy readymade cubes from the market), shredded chicken, onion, pepper, salt and fresh lime and coriander. Herbivores can try it with vegetable stock, too. "The monsoon brings along with it many illnesses that can lower your immunity. This hot fragrant soup is a winner to that end, plus, it is nutritious, too," the chef shares.

At Enthu Cutlet, Andheri East (delivery across Mumbai).

Time 9 am to 9 pm

Call 9920137636 (order six hours in advance)

Cost Rs 600

For the sweet tooth

If you like your midnight treats to be sweet order, try this simple microwaveable whole wheat nutty banana mug cake by Rohini Makkad and Suman Kalra. All you need is some whole wheat flour, baking powder and soda, salt, oil, bananas, curd, vanilla essence and dark chocolate chips or pieces.

At Gezond, Chembur East.

Call 9820047848

Time 9 am to 6 pm

Cost Rs 450

For mithai lovers, there's Sherry Malhotra's besan ka halwa, which makes use of besan, sooji, full cream milk and dried fruits. A rich dessert that's sure to be filling, too.

At Kanak, NIBM, Pune (delivery across Pune and Mumbai)

Call 9920622379 (order 24 hours in advance)

Cost Rs 1,000 for 1kg (minumum order 1 kg)(serves four)

