Mumbai: For 5,105 people, some good news amid COVID-19 crisis

Yet again, the state reported nearly 22,000 fresh cases along with more than 400 COVID-19-related deaths. Its total tally now stands at 11.88 lakh cases. While the cases continued to surge in Mumbai as well, there's some good news with the discharge of more than 5,000 people, which has significantly improved the recovery rate of the city.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune took the lead once again with 3,111 cases, followed by Mumbai with 2,211 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur (2,046 cases), Nashik (1,527 cases) and Ahmednagar (930 cases). In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane with 739 cases, all other districts had less than 500 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 72.22 per cent and, while 23,501 patients were discharged in the state, 5,105 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 78.4 per cent while the doubling rate remained at 56 days. Among Maharashtra's COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment more than 79,000 are in Pune, 29,616 in Thane and 30,639 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.71 per cent, and till date, there have been 32,216 COVID-19 related deaths.

There were 425 COVID-19 related deaths in the state and Pune led with 51 deaths, followed by Mumbai (50 deaths). In other districts, Nagpur saw 36 deaths, Satara and Sangli had 26 deaths each and Kolhapur saw 25 deaths. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 255 occurred in the last 48 hours, while 122 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 50 deaths, 41 patients were suffering from other ailments.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 1.24 per cent as the total count stands at 1.82 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 18 wards have a growth rate above one per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.71 per cent, followed by H West and K West wards. Among the wards, R Central became the first ward to cross 11,000 cases. Both R Central and K West have more than 2,100 active cases and 14 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each. G North continues to rank fifth with Dharavi reporting 25 cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news