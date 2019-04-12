Mumbai: Foreign currency worth Rs 2.80 crore seized in Mahim

crime

During the checking by the police, currencies of different countries were confiscated from a taxi in Mahim

Foreign currency worth Rs 2.80 crore was seized by the flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) and the Mahim police on Thursday night. The currency was recovered from 2 people travelling by taxi during a blockade in Mahim.

During the checking by the flying squad of Election Commission and Mahim police near Mahim Church, the taxi was halted. When the passengers were asked to open their luggage, currencies of different countries were confiscated. The duo was then taken to the Mahim Police station for further interrogation. The total estimate of the currency was worth Rs 2.80 crore to Rs 3 crore.

According to sources, the currency was being sent by a flight to Kolkata but as the duo missed their flight, it was then being taken back to Dadar from where it was initially collected. Mahim police registered the incident in the station diary and informed the Income Tax department about the money. "Income Tax officers are verifying if the money is linked to the Lok Sabha elections and a suitable decision will be taken after a thorough investigation," said DCP (PRO) Manjunath Singe.

