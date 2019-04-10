Man arrested for procuring fake currency worth Rs 48,000

crime

Police are also scanning his criminal history if he has committed a similar crime in the past

A 30-year old Mankhurd resident was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly procuring fake currency worth Rs 48,000. The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Moleshi.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai police and their crime branch units are looking at every corner of the city for free and fair elections.

An officer said, "A team is exclusively deployed to gather information related to currencies and drugs. However, our team received information that a person will be arriving at PMGP Colony in Mankhurd with a few currency notes."

Following to which DCP detection, Akbar Pathan instructed to lay a trap and nab the man at any cost. Following the instruction, the crime branch's unit-Vi laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

The police recovered 24 notes of Rs 2,000 in his pocket.

The crime branch has booked Moleshi under section 489 (C) of the Indian Penal code and arrested him. Police are now investigating the location from where he procured the fake currencies. The samples have been sent to Nashik for forensic analysis.

The police are also going through his criminal history to find out if he has committed a similar crime in the past. Prior to this, the crime branch had registered two cases in which the accused had already spent fake currency worth Rs 4 lakh in the market.

