TV scriptwriter procures fake currency to satisfy two wives in Nalasopara

crime

Police found a bunch of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 in fake currency. Patel committed this crime to satisfy his two wives, one a model and the other a housewife.

Representational image

A 38-years-old TV serial scriptwriter was arrested by Mumbai crime branch's Unit-IX for allegedly procuring fake Indian currency. The accused, identified as Deokumar Patel, is a resident of Nalasopara.

According to the crime branch, they received a tip-off about a person with fake currency after which a team was asked to look into the matter. DCP detection Akbar Pathan formed a team under the supervision of Senior inspector Mahesh Desai who laid a trap and nabbed Patel from Jogeshwari.

An officer said, "We found a bag with him which had Rs 5.78 lakh but all denominations were fake. We have sent the sample to Nashik laboratories." Police found a bunch of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 in fake currency. Patel committed this crime to satisfy his two wives, one a model and the other a housewife. He had distributed these fake notes in a rural area in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Smuggler arrested with fake currency worth Rs 10 lakh

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates