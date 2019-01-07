Mumbai: Forest Department plans search operation to trap tigress Avni's cub

national

Villagers staying in the area have also been asked to take precautions. Those venturing into the forested area to graze their cattle have been told to report any incident of cub sighting or cattle killing to FD staff

The male cub has not been spotted in the fenced area over the past couple of days

Days after he escaped the cordon, the efforts to trace and rescue tigress T1's cub C1 are gaining momentum. "We have already started the search operation for the cub Pandharkawda along with elephants and an expert veterinarian from Madhya Pradesh. We are hopeful of capturing it safely," said a forest department (FD) official. The new search area is more than 70 sq km.

Camera traps have been set up in the area where the cub is believed to be roaming. Patrolling teams and the forest staff are regularly monitoring the traps, checking direct and indirect evidence based on which further strategy can be decided.

Villagers staying in the area have also been asked to take precautions. Those venturing into the forested area to graze their cattle have been told to report any incident of cub sighting or cattle killing to FD staff.

mid-day reported about the cub's disappearance in the January 4 report, 'T1's cub jumps over tilted fence to escape in the wild.' Officials suspect the cub has jumped over the 12-ft fence of the enclosure, after they found it to be tilted to one side.

Also Read: Tigress Avni (T1)'s cub jumps over tilted fence to escape in the wild

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates