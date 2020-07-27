Mumbai: Four leopards in conflict with humans brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Three of the captured four leopards brought to the leopard rescue centre at SGNP

After incidents of human-animal conflict in Nashik in which four people lost their lives and few others were injured, four leopards have been captured from the area and brought to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Sources from the Forest Department told mid-day that a male leopard suspected of attacking people is yet to be captured.

In the past, mid-day had reported on how five people had died in leopard attacks and two seriously injured in Nashik East near Darna river.

According to a Forest Department official, between July 2 and July 22 four animals were trapped in the area. A three-year-old female along with two males and a sub-adult cub were shifted to the Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at SGNP.

Highly-placed sources in the department said the forensic evidence collected from the site of conflict was sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, and as per the report an adult male leopard is responsible for the attacks. The captured leopards' tests have also been done and if they are found not involved in the attacks, they will be released in their natural habitat.

Deputy Conservator Of Forest (DCF) Shivaji Fule said, "The four leopards have been taken to the rescue and rehabilitation centre at SGNP. We will be preparing a report which will be sent to senior officials to take a decision about releasing the animals. The forensic report will also be sent to the officials."

The human-animal conflicts were reported in villages close to Eklehre, Samangaon, Kotmagaon, Jakhori, Hinganwede, Kalvi and Gangapadali in the past four months. Locals have been demanding that the Forest Department trap the leopard responsible. The Forest Department has also been using drones to check the activity of leopards.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news