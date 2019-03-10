Mumbai: Four-year-old with ailing liver back in Thane hospital over discomfort

national

Doctors to keep the boy, who had life-saving surgery, under observation after complaining of discomfort

Mayank Patil with his parents post his liver transplant

Four-year-old Mayank Patil, who was recently discharged from Jupiter Hospital in Thane post a liver transplant, was readmitted on Saturday, after he complained of discomfort.

Speaking to mid-day, Harish Patil, 35, said, "Mayank was fine at the time of discharge from the hospital on Thursday night. However, on Saturday night [around 2 am], he woke up and started sobbing continuously." He added, "We suspected that he was feeling some discomfort and decided to rush him to the hospital early next morning. The team of doctors, including Dr Gaurav Chubal (chief liver transplant surgeon) examined Mayank. He is currently under observation."

A spokesperson from the hospital confirmed the development. "We have admitted Mayank for observation, as the mother suspected he was showing symptoms of convulsion."

According to Patil, the doctors said that Mayank would be kept under observation for a day. "If all his parameters are normal, he will allowed to go home on Sunday," Patil said.

Meanwhile, post mid-day's articles, thousands of Samaritans came forward and helped collect a sum of Rs 16.45 lakh, through crowd-funding portal Milaap. On Friday, another person contacted the father and donated Rs 80,000 towards the treatment of Mayank. "I had only heard about the kindness of people; today, I am experiencing the same. Another person, Rishi Gangoli, who raised Rs 30,000 on learning about Mayank's readmission in hospital, has asked us to stay with him at his Thane house," Patil said.

