Mumbai: G-South ward rejects plastic bottles

It has been over a year since the state-wide plastic ban came into effect. While the move has recorded little success, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now wants to practice what it preaches. The civic body's G-South ward has requested its employees to drink water from glass bottles only. These bottles will be provided every day by the BMC on office premises.

The BMC hopes to achieve two targets through this—promotion of the plastic-free movement among its employees, as well as spreading of awareness on the quality of the civic body's water to citizens.

When mid-day spoke to a BMC official, he said that it is important for the civic body to first follow the state norms and then expect the citizens to implement it. The initiative is likely to be replicated across ward offices and BMC schools.

Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's G-South ward, sais, "These bottles will be kept on the desks of all the G-South ward employees. The initiative was recently inaugurated by our ward committee." BMC's G-South ward includes Worli, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi areas.

