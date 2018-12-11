Mumbai: German firm to lay synthetic athletics track at Priyadarshini Park

national

The old synthetic track, laid in 1988 at the south Mumbai ground, is going to get a facelift

The old athletics track at Priyadarshini Park

A new synthetic athletics track at Priyadarshini Park (PDP) in Napean Sea Road has been green lighted by authorities. The old synthetic track, laid in 1988 at the SoBo ground, is going to get a facelift. The new track has been gifted to PDP by the Reliance Foundation. The 400m, eight-lane track will cost Rs 3,85,82,047 (close to Rs 4 crore).

B A Desai, president, Malabar Hill Citizens Forum (MHCF), which looks after the park, said, "The Foundation has given a contract to the firm Syncotts International to re-lay the synthetic track. Syncotts will work in collaboration with a German company Stockmeier which will execute the project."

The MHCF said the current athletics track will shut down, most probably on December 15. The work on the new track should take two months. Desai claimed, "The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has granted permission for the same." Experts claim that the old track at PDP had a life of roughly 10 years and has outlived its utility.

