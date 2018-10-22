Mumbai: Get ready for Diwali Flea Fest at 1BHK along with Knotty Tales

things-to-do

Go crazy shopping as brands such as Pasha India, Me by Megha, Aapro label, Frisbeekids, Indie Eco candles, the V designs, QC by Salima, Bijoux, Arab Crab, Sanaa Couture, Onto by Aanchal, Zanaash by Sumedha, Krssa and more

The festive season is right around the corner and what better way than indulging in some 'flea market' goodness! The amazing people behind 1BHK- Addite Malik, Simple Kaul, Vatsala Raj and Heli Daruwala have come together with Gauri Pradhan and Pallavee Duggall from Knotty Tales to host the Diwali Flea Fest at 1 BHK. There’s food, there’s music. There’s shopping. And, some more!

Go crazy shopping as brands such as Pasha India, Me by Megha, Aapro label, Frisbeekids, Indie Eco candles, the V designs, QC by Salima, Bijoux, Arab Crab, Sanaa Couture, Onto by Aanchal, Zanaash by Sumedha, Krssa and more will be part of the Diwali Flea Fest. Pushti Tarot will also be there for soul reading and future prediction by tarot card reading and live music to take the flea fest vibe with to another level. 1 BHK will also be selling their Diwali Hamper Basket which includes zesty items like Kashmiri Kahwa chai and gluten-free cookies to go with it, saffron and almond tea cake, Parsi carrot and raisin pickle jar, Diwali sweets like sugar-free multigrain ladoos, karnji, dried tropical fruits and much more exciting things.

You don’t even have an entry fee so just walk-in to 1BHK on 1st November and enjoy your day at the Diwali Flea Fest!

What: Diwali Flea Fest at 1BHK in association with Knotty Tales

Where: 1BHK - Brew House Kitchen, Ground Floor, Next to Meera Towers, BST Colony Rd, Oshiwara, Andheri (W)

When: November 1, 2018 (Thursday)

Time: 12 noon to 8 PM

Follow Us On:

Facebook: 1brewhousekitchen

Instagram: 1bhkmumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates