Mumbai: Girder, crane collapse on SV road near MTNL bridge, police divert traffic

Apr 15, 2018, 08:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As per the Mumbai Police, the accident occurred during construction work

Accident on SV road
The accident site. Image/ Twitter Mumbai Police

In recent reports a girder along with a crane has collapsed on SV road near the MTNL bridge. As per the mMumbai Police, the accident occurred during construction work.

Owing to the fact that it area that the accident took place in is a fairly congested one the Mumbai Police has requested citizens to use the Sainath Subway or Mrinal Tai Gore bridge to commute towards Vasari hill, Chincholi bunder or Prem Nagar road while travelling to and from Malad. No casualties have been reported as of now

