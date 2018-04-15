Mumbai: Girder, crane collapse on SV road near MTNL bridge, police divert traffic

As per the Mumbai Police, the accident occurred during construction work



The accident site. Image/ Twitter Mumbai Police

In recent reports a girder along with a crane has collapsed on SV road near the MTNL bridge. As per the mMumbai Police, the accident occurred during construction work.

A girder along with a crane collapsed on S V Road at MTNL bridge during construction work. Pls use Sainath Subway/ Mrinal Tai Gore bridge for commuting on East/ West direction or Vasari hill, Chincholi bunder or Prem Nagar road for travelling from/ to Malad - Goregaon #Traffic pic.twitter.com/xSn3im9PT0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 15, 2018

Owing to the fact that it area that the accident took place in is a fairly congested one the Mumbai Police has requested citizens to use the Sainath Subway or Mrinal Tai Gore bridge to commute towards Vasari hill, Chincholi bunder or Prem Nagar road while travelling to and from Malad. No casualties have been reported as of now

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates