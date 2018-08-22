Mumbai: Goregaon's newly opened flyover graced by potholes in just five days

national

That is the story of 460-metre Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon West, which was touted to reduce the east-west commute to five minutes

Work on the flyover had begun in 2015. Pic/Sameer Markande

This has surely got to be some kind of a record! It's been five days since the Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon West was opened to traffic, and it's already decorated with potholes. Motorists are not amused and have roundly slammed its construction done by the civic body, which built the bridge to curb the traffic snarls at MTNL junction.

The BMC took about three years to complete work on the 460-metre long flyover. Civic officials said the flyover is expected to reduce travel time from west to east to a mere five minutes from the earlier 45 minutes.

But the potholes on the stretch do not seem to be solving any issues, pointed out citizens, adding that the civic body has received flak earlier as well for opening flyovers in a hurry.



The flyover was opened for public on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

The inauguration of this flyover, too, was full of drama, as politicians did not give time for the opening ceremony for two weeks. Finally, on Thursday, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said there would be no ceremony, owing to the demise of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and that the civic body should open the bridge for traffic.

In defence

mid-day had reported on Saturday how the three-lane stretch was causing a lot of confusion and worry among motorists in the absence of proper dividers. Civic officials had, however, said that because the flyover was narrow, it would work the way Sion flyover did.

However, the bridge's surface will now need resurfacing, which the contractor will do after monsoon under the Defect Liability Period. A senior official from bridges department said, "We finished the work just eight days before monsoon; for asphalt to settle, it usually takes at least three weeks. Hence, this problem might have taken place. The issue will be resolved."

Dhaval Shah from the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said, "Not only are there uneven patches and potholes on the flyover, but there is also a lot of debris dumped under it; that will make it the ideal spot for encroachers." Sanjay Darade, in-charge of bridges department, said, "I will immediately ask officials concerned to look into this issue."

LOCALSPEAK

A RESIDENT, Goregaon

'Goregaon is already congested with traffic and poor road conditions make it worse. So, when you find out there is going to be another flyover, you expect the situation to improve. But the civic body has failed in delivering. If new ones are going to get damaged so soon, there's no point in even mentioning the old bridges, which are in a worse state.'

KESHAV RAO, Motorist

'The flyover is already giving bumpy rides. BMC should have constructed it properly before opening. This is what we are being given in the name of new flyovers - stretches full of potholes, which lead to hours-long commutes'

