Mumbai groundsmen, umpires, scorers continue to receive help

Help continues to flow for virtually out-of-work cricket groundsmen in the city knocked down by the Coronavirus-caused lockdown.

Former Mumbai left-arm spinner and current Mumbai under-19 coach Rajesh Pawar, a product of maidan cricket, was at Shivaji Park on Thursday, distributing grocery packets to 16 groundsmen. "I spoke to a few of them over the phone, learnt about their situation and decided to do something about it. It's a small help from my side," Pawar told mid-day.

"I got a lot of calls after my friend Mandar Phadke [ex-Mumbai batsman] posted a picture of me distributing the packets on social media. Some said they are willing to help and I think we should all come forward to help the groundsmen and needy persons in this crisis," remarked Pawar. Each groundsman got four kilos of rice, a kilo of tur dal, two kilos of sugar, one litre of cooking oil and 250 gms of tea powder.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Nadim Memon also distributed groceries to groundsmen at Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, Azad Maidan, Cross Maidan and Oval Maidan. He also provided them financial assistance. Memon handed out cooking oil, wheat and other essentials that will last the groundsmen a month.

Meanwhile, a group of match officials headed by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and BCCI umpire, Ganesh Iyer, who has been providing financial assistance to umpires and scorers ever since the lockdown began, helped a further 32 officials with Rs 1,500 each. Last month, 62 needy individuals (47 umpires and 15 scorers) were given Rs 3,000 each. Financial help in two more installments were granted to needy umpires and scorers apart from groceries. According to Iyer, the total expenditure towards this cause is around R4,78,000. "We thank all our contributors. Without their benevolence and support, we could not have done our bit," said Iyer.

