This Dussehra, beat Raavan and get abs

Gymnasiums, vyayam shalas and fitness centres in the state can reopen on the auspicious muhurat of Dussehra, i.e. October 25. The COVID-19 standard operating procedure has been prepared for these establishments.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made an announcement to this effect on Saturday evening. A statement from the CMO gave the operators a week's time to prepare for the reopening. However, steam bath and group exercises such as zumba and yoga will not be allowed. Thackeray made a statement after meeting the business representatives.

"Gyms and vyayam shalas are for physical fitness, but we have to ensure that such places do not create health issues during the pandemic. The number of gyms and vyayam shalas is very large in urban and rural areas. We may have relaxed restrictions, but that makes us even more responsible," he told the representatives.

"When trying to control the virus [spread], we should not lag behind in taking utmost care. Action will be taken against the management [of the establishments] if there are lapses in following the protocol," he cautioned.

Nikhil Rajpuria, president of the Maharashtra Gym Owners Association, who was present in the Saturday meeting, said, "So many trainers in the state have been facing issues due to the lockdown. We are very happy that the government has listened to our concerns. We are relieved that we will be able to start [work] again and will take strict precautions." COVID-19 task force member, Dr Shashank Joshi, who was also present at the meeting, said, "The best protocols will be adapted to local conditions in a stringent manner. The health ministry will issue the guidelines for the gyms to follow." Dr Joshi added that those below the age of 18 and above 60 years, as well as those with co-morbidities, will not be allowed inside gyms.

Shalini Bhargava, member of the Maharashtra Fitness Association said, that in addition to other precautions, clients at her gym will be asked to wear a thin mask or face shield and a wrist band during the workout.

