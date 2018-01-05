Mumbai hair stylist scammed by fake Facebook account, loses over Rs 14 lakhs

The person, who claimed to be a Romanian national and businessman, settled in the United Kingdom, was in regular contact with Shaikh and shared several fraudulent details with her

A Mumbai-base hair stylist became the latest victim of online fraud and lost several lakh rupees. The woman, who is identified, as Rita Shaikh, was befriended by a fraudster on Facebook, who convinced her to part with Rs 14.16 lakhs for a business venture in Mumbai that he planned to set up.

The person, who claimed to be a Romanian national and businessman, settled in the United Kingdom, was in regular contact with Shaikh and shared several fraudulent details with her.

According to a report in the Times of India, 41-year-old Shaikh claimed that the "businessman" collected money from her to clear the valuables and foreign money that he had sent from the UK, but had gotten stuck with the customs department at the Delhi airport. The Andheri resident siffed out the scam, and lodged a complaint at her local police station after the initial amount had been sent.

The TOI report also quotes, D N Nagar police senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganme as having commented on the case and stated, "The victim got suspicious after the fraudster repeatedly demanded money for clearing a gift that was stuck at Delhi airport. Some part of the money was collected claiming to get permissions." Further investigations in the case remain ongoing.

