Mumbai has a long wait for common mobility card

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Common Mobility Card in Delhi Metro earlier this week, the BEST, that is the next city transporter to implement it, is stuck in trial after trial. "The BEST has been a failure in technologies. They have experimented with a lot of ideas and technologies but have failed due to lack of interest and expertise," said a former official.



Once implemented, holders of the common mobility card will be able to commute on any BEST bus at any time. Pic/FILE

He added, "It has a handful of officials who keep struggling just to keep the undertaking running and fight the pressure of politicians."

To buttress his point, the retired official cited the example of BEST's mobile app, which he said no one admits has a problem, but still commuters cannot use it. "They are only living on their legendary name, and nothing more than that," he said.

The National Common Mobility Card is on the lines of London's Oyster card that can be used on trains and all modes of public transport. In the first phase, more than 10,000 BEST conductors will be given hand-held devices to scan the mobility cards apart from generating paper tickets. This means a card holder will be able to board any bus at any time.

"The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport has been doing things professionally and ideally they should have been asked to deliver it. They have a functional app which is much more technologically advanced and responsive," added the former BEST official.

The undertaking has been working on digital displays and a passenger information system at bus stops since years, without much success, and now the ambitious common mobility card, too, is stuck in an endless cycle of tests and trials.

The frustrating aspect of the mobility card project is that no one seems to be much aware of the details of the ongoing trials. While the BEST general manager hasn't spoken to the media on it, a spokesperson said it is undergoing trials.

BEST chairman Pravin Shinde said he was positive about the card becoming a reality in the new year. He told mid-day, "The card is undergoing trials and they are waiting for more responses for the feedback. Once those are in, things will move ahead. However, I can very well say that the card will be operational in 2021."

