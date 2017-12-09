Mumbai: HC records statement of Taher Fakhruddin, who seeks to be declared Syedna

The Bombay High Court began recording the statement of Taher Fakhruddin, who seeks to be declared as Syedna, or the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community

The Bombay High Court began recording the statement of Taher Fakhruddin, who seeks to be declared as Syedna, or the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community. In 2014, Fakhruddin's father Khuzaima Qutbuddin filed a suit in the HC after his brother and then Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin passed away.

Burhanuddin's second son, Mufaddal Saifuddin, had taken over as the new Syedna. Qutbuddin sought to restrain his nephew from acting as Syedna. In 2016, Qutbuddin passed away, following which Fakhruddin took over the case.

