Mumbai: Head constable's son, booked for abetment of suicide, hangs self to death

A 25-year-old committed suicide at his Bhoiwada residence on Sunday. Identified as Mukesh Borge, he was the son of a head constable posted with the Mumbai Crime Branch



Mukesh Borge was depressed since the FIR against him

A 25-year-old committed suicide at his Bhoiwada residence on Sunday. Identified as Mukesh Borge, he was the son of a head constable posted with the Mumbai Crime Branch. The police said they had booked Borge under the abetment to suicide charge last year, after he allegedly refused to marry a constable he had been seeing for four years and she hanged herself.

Since the police had booked Borge, he was depressed. Officers said that on December 31 his father left for work, and in the afternoon, his mother left for the market, saying she would return in 15 minutes. He told her to lock the door from outside and allegedly hung himself with a nylon rope.

A resident said, "Around 12.30 pm, Mukesh was trying to hang himself. A woman saw him through the window and immediately raised an alarm. People rushed to his home but the door was locked. By the time they broke the lock, he had hung himself. They rushed him to KEM Hospital."

A police officer said, "Since the FIR was registered against Borge, he was depressed. He has two brothers, one works in a bank and the other is with a private firm. He had also applied for a constable's post and was on the waiting list. His family did not leave him alone as they feared that he might do something drastic due to his depression. That day, everyone left for work and his mother was at the market when he committed suicide. He did not leave a suicide note." The police have registered an ADR in the matter.

The case

According to Pramila Yadav's complaint, her sister, Manju Gaikwad, who joined the police force in 2014, was dating Borge for the past four years. Yadav has alleged that her sister, 22, took the extreme step because Borge refused to marry her. Yadav, 33, is attached with the traffic police. Gaikwad was attached to the Local Arms department in Naigaon. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her home in the New BDD Chawl in Dadar East in November 2017. She did not leave a suicide note.

