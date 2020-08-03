Mumbai: Help pours in for woman kicked out of rented apartment

Kavita Iyer got financial help from various people. Pic/Hanif Patel

The 35-year-old accountant, Kavita Iyer, who was kicked out of her rented apartment, got the flat back on Saturday as Manikpur police approached her to help her register a complaint, and financial assistance poured in from various people. mid-day had reported how Iyer had been living on the street after her landlord kicked her out of the house over her inability to pay rent.

My clothes, jewellery, bank cards and identity documents, everything was inside. I am thankful to mid-day for helping me," Iyer said. Iyer had been locked out of her house on Monday, July 27.

After mid-day's report, Manikpur police contacted Iyer to help her register a complaint against the landlord, Arjun Kumbhar. "After the police called me to the police station, the owner called me and gave me the flat's keys. Since my work has resumed, I have promised to pay the rent for July and August. Many people also helped me financially."

Iyer resides at Gokul Aangan society in Vasai West and works for a private organisation.

Kumbhar told mid-day, "I bought the flat with the help of a loan. She hadn't paid the electricity bill for two months and four months' rent. That is why I locked her out."

Iyer added, "I will vacate the flat on August 16 and pay one months' rent. The remaining amount will be adjusted with the Rs 35,000 deposit"

July 27

Day Kavita Iyer was locked out of her house

