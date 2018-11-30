Mumbai: High Court permits Metro III tunnel work under Fire Temples to continue

national

The Wadiaji Aatash Behram on Princess Street. Pic/Sameer Markande

The much-anticipated judgment regarding the Metro tunnel work under Fire Temples did not pan out well for the Parsi community on Friday as The Bombay High Court gave the nod for the tunnel boring work as part of Metro III construction connecting Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil, permitted the work to continue at the Anjuman and Wadiaji Atash Behrams, adding that certain conditions must be followed. Among the conditions, Patil said that the team of experts constituted by the High Court would be present at the site, the equipment to monitor the structural stability will be installed permanently and continuous monitoring of the water level in the wells will be done.

After the order was pronounced, senior counsel Navroz Seervai representing Parsi community, asked for an extension of the stay order for two weeks until they were able to approach the Supreme Court. However, Patil turned down their request. The Parsi community are now planning to approach the Supreme Court for a stay next week.

The final arguments by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) and the Parsi community ended on October 8 in the Bombay High Court. The line is expected to run below two of the community's highest seats of worship in the city, the Wadiaji Atashbehram and Anjuman Atashbehram, both at Princess Street.

The 33.5-km Metro III line would be underground. The line will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in North-central suburbs of Mumbai.

