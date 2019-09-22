Highest-ever mobile tickets booked on Central Railway Mumbai in a day

Passengers on Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Saturday booked their highest-ever number of tickets using the mobile ticketing app with 81,125 tickets booked, which is the highest ever in a day so far.

A note from Central Railway said that they have initiated several measures to popularise the UTS mobile app which has improved overall passenger/user experience. Recently, a week-long campaign in cinema theatres about UTS app was launched.

The impact is positive and very encouraging. The number of passengers through the UTS App has increased from 6,23,308 in July 2019 to 8,15,829 in August 2019. It is hoped that soon Mumbai will cross 1 lakh UTS app tickets daily thereby saving passengers waiting time in queues.

Several drives have been conducted at various stations to educate passengers about the features of the UTS app, the procedure to download it and use the same. In addition to this, UTS app promotion is also being done by advertising on ticket rolls, animated videos and radio jingles. Besides, the bonus of 5 per cent and the ease of booking season tickets through the UTS app has been widely appreciated, the note added.

