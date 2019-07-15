Mumbai: Highest ever sale of mobile tickets on a single day on CR

national

The Central Railway and Mumbai Division both achieved the highest ever sale of mobile tickets – 63,313 tickets on Central Railway and 61,196 tickets on Mumbai division on a single day on July 12, 2019.



Mobile tickets give the passengers convenience by skipping the queue either booking tickets on the move while coming to the station to catch the train or from the comfort of home itself before starting. Passengers just have to ensure that their journey is commenced within the stipulated time.



While Pune division sold – 1,263 tickets, Bhusaval – 492 tickets, Nagpur - 215 tickets and Solapur – 147 tickets bringing the total mobile tickets sold that day to the highest ever 63,313 tickets on a single day on Central Railway, 61,196 tickets were sold on the Mumbai division alone.



S K Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, Central Railway, along with his team of dedicated Senior Officers and staff has been at the forefront in initiating several campaigns to popularise the UTS mobile app. Several drives have been conducted at various stations to educate passengers about the features of the UTS app, the procedure to download it and use the same. In addition to this UTS app promotion is also being done by advertising on ticket rolls, animated videos and radio jingles. Besides, the bonus of 5% and the ease of booking season tickets through the UTS app has been widely appreciated.



Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said, “The UTS app has greatly improved overall passenger experience and has simplified the ticketing process for passengers saving time, thus making their journey more comfortable."

