Mumbai: Hire watchmen and get CCTV cameras, cops tell IC Colony residents

Even after residents formed watch groups and consulted the police, thefts, chain snatchings and robberies in IC Colony do not seem to be going down. While the local MHB police say they have deployed their full might on the streets, they have also blamed the residents for not having CCTV cameras and security guards, which is creating the ideal situation for criminals.

The police started a survey of housing societies on Friday and found in the initial leg that of the 50 societies surveyed so far, 38 did not have watchmen or CCTV cameras. Another point police raised was that many flats are owned by NRIs who don't live in the houses but do leave some belongings there, which leads to housebreakings.

Bringing the focus on residents' carelessness, the MHB police are in the process of issuing notices to societies without security. The notice will inform the society that authorities will not accept the blame for crimes.

Assistant Police Inspector Suresh Bhoye of MHB police said, "There are over 250 residential buildings in IC Colony and most don't have CCTV cameras or security guards, which is the basic requirement in crime prevention. Our entire team and maximum staff are monitoring the area 24x7. We started our investigation on Friday and covered 50 societies." Apart from the lack of security, narrow lanes are leading to criminals targetting this area.



Increased police cover

Police have kept a logbook with the watchmen of 12 societies. Cops will maintain records of their activities in these books. Police in civil clothes also mingle with residents. Over 150 police staff is deployed to nab criminals red-handed and nakabandis have been increased.

These plans were made and decisions were taken during a meeting of MHB police and around 20 IC Colony residents at the Vallabh Nagar police chowki on Thursday.

Get CCTV cameras

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar told mid-day, "Late on Thursday night, a burglar climbed to the first floor of the Buena Vista building, broke the grill and tried to enter the house. The woman living there shouted for help and the accused fled. The man dared this feat only because there was no watchman or CCTV camera. I have donated 25 CCTV cameras to societies and am ready to give more if people need them."



API Bhoye added, "Every society must have a security system. Watchmen must take details of visitors. Such practices can help trace criminals and reduce crimes."

