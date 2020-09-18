Search

Mumbai: Human skeleton found at abandoned building in Mulund

Published: 18 September, 2020 10:58 IST | Anurag Kamble | Mumbai

On Wednesday, construction activity was going on at the site for redevelopment and the workers found human bones

Skeleton found at a building in Mulund. Pic/Rajesh Gupta
A human skeleton was recovered from a construction site in Mulund (West) on Wednesday. The dilapidated building named Sadhana at RHB road has been lying vacant for the past two decades. The Mulund police have made a diary entry of the incident and a dedicated team will visit the site on Friday for inspection.

DCP (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam said, “The bones have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina for testing and analysis. We have sent them a questionnaire to find out the gender and how old the skeleton is.”

DCP added that a dedicated team has been formed to look into the matter. “A team will visit the spot on Friday and may dig at some other places to verify if there are more skeletons,” Kadam added.

