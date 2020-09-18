Mumbai: Human skeleton found at abandoned building in Mulund

A human skeleton was recovered from a construction site in Mulund (West) on Wednesday. The dilapidated building named Sadhana at RHB road has been lying vacant for the past two decades. The Mulund police have made a diary entry of the incident and a dedicated team will visit the site on Friday for inspection.

On Wednesday, construction activity was going on at the site for redevelopment and the workers found human bones.

Skeleton found at a building in Mulund. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

DCP (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam said, “The bones have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina for testing and analysis. We have sent them a questionnaire to find out the gender and how old the skeleton is.”

DCP added that a dedicated team has been formed to look into the matter. “A team will visit the spot on Friday and may dig at some other places to verify if there are more skeletons,” Kadam added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news