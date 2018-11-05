Mumbai: Hurt peacock wandering near SoBo traffic rescued

national

Bendre, who injured his hand last week, has been rescuing snakes and other birds in the area whenever he gets a distress call

Shubham Bendre has rescued three injured peacocks in the city in the past. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A snake rescuer from south Mumbai on Thursday rescued a wounded peacock while himself being injured. Sandesh Bedre reached the peacock immediately after he received a call saying that the bird had been resting outside the garden premises of Grand Paradi Apartments in Kemps Corner. The peacock was immediately rushed to the Raj Bhavan where doctors checked it before shifting it to the animal hospital.

Bendre, who injured his hand last week, has been rescuing snakes and other birds in the area whenever he gets a distress call. "Had the peacock wandered on to the road, it could have even died in a road accident," said Bendre who also informed the Forest Department since the peacock is a scheduled animal under the Wildlife Protection Act.

"I have always made it a point to try and help animals in distress. I did not want the peacock to die and so did not think twice before rushing to the spot," added Bendre who is likely to undergo a surgery on his injured hand in a couple of days. He has in the past rescued more than three injured peacocks.

