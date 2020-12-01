Mumbai: In a first, survey of bird nests along Metro 4

In a recent first, a Bird Nest Survey was carried out along the Metro line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) before relocating/replanting trees in Thane. The MMRDA, along with the Thane Forest Department and NGO RAWW, conducted an on-foot survey of around 565 trees, of which 98 together had over 122 nests.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), Pawan Sharma told mid-day that teams consisting of rescuers, experts, engineers, officials with hydraulic vehicles and ambulances carried out the task.

"Eighty per cent of the survey is done and 90 per cent of the nests are unoccupied so they were removed as per relevant laws. This was done to ensure that none of the existing nests is reused by birds till they are shifted," said Sharma.

Also Read: 'Endangered' and tagged bird sighted in Alibaug

The teams also found a couple of nests which could not be checked as they were out of reach and the nests were active — that is, they had young ones or eggs.

Trees that have active nests are put on hold for replantation or relocation till the young birds grow and leave.

"Being along the road, maximum nests were of common birds, dominated by crows. Birds sighted during the survey included kites, parakeets, crows, mynah, pigeons, munia, kingfishers, sparrows, etc," said Sharma.

One of the reasons for reduced nesting activity can be the Metro construction work and human activity because of which birds may have changed nesting locations and new ones are not nesting.

The survey will be finished by the end of this week after which eligible trees will be relocated/ replanted.

Also Read: Skeleton of elephant, unidentified animal found near Metro construction site in Pune

"Maximum nests were made with 60 to 70 per cent of binding metal wires, which shows the amazing crafting techniques and survival instincts of birds. However, it was also observed that such nests are not as safe as the traditional ones as many young ones get their foot stuck in the wires and suffer a slow death," Sharma said.

Sharma feels that initiatives such as the survey are important, even if they don’t give the expected results right at the start. They can though, help develop a humane approach in the future.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news