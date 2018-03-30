Mumbai: Increase in Bandra-Worli sea link toll irks motorists

Pricier Bandra Worli sea link commute irks motorists



Toll rates on the sea link will be hiked from April 1

It is more dough to go for motorists using the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL), who are irked at having to shell out a higher toll from April 1. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has revised toll amounts, justifying the hike saying the notification allows an increase in toll rates by 18 per cent every three years. At present, cars and SUVs using the sea link have to pay R60 for a one-way journey and from April 1, motorists will have to shell out R70. The new toll structure will continue till March 31, 2021.



Veena Gidwani

Veena Gidwani, Bandra resident says, "I use the BWSL once a week and it is a huge boon for me. Yet, with toll hikes, why are certain problems not being looked at? For instance, the bottlenecks at both ends of the sea link and the long queues at the toll plaza. There must be some way to address these problems, because it is a clear 10 minutes or more wasted cumulatively. If toll rates rise, they also need to work on some solution to problems of commuters," said the strategic Public Relations (PR) consultant.



Nitin Dossa

A challenge

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) executive chairman, Nitin Dossa who lives in SoBo says, "The link is useless when you see how packed it is on both sides during peak hours. I think there is more creativity needed to make up the money for construction rather than raising toll rates. For instance, a lifetime R5,000 should be charged for new car users for using the link. With at least 400 cars being sold every day, the corporation can make money in this way and recover the expenses." Dossa adds, "The WIAA challenges the Corporation officials to a debate the efficacy of this measure."



Anand Shirali

Organised loot

For Andheri resident Anand Shirali, "The hike is unjustified and is organised loot. Actually, with the increase in number of vehicles using the link, there should have been a minimal decrease in rates, keeping volumes in mind. The narrow approach road on both sides is a disaster and defeats the purpose of saving time during peak hours." Shirali ends bitterly saying, "Car owners are always the softest targets."

Rs 70

One-way journey

Rs 105

Return journey

Rs 175

Daily pass

Rs 3,500

Monthly pass

Rs 3,150

For 50 journeys

Rs 5,600

For 100 journeys

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates