Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard: We know sky is the limit in the last four overs

"We know sky is the limit in the last four overs," said Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard after adding 67 in 23 balls with Hardik Pandya in their game against Kings XI Punjab here. After skipper Rohit Sharma laid the foundation with a 45-ball 70, Pollard and Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, lifting MI to 191-4 from 83-3 in the 14th over. In reply, Kings XI Punjab were stopped at 143-8.

Pollard, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, said: "It's about what's there in front of you. Look at the bowlers and see how many you want to get, 15 off the over and then you try to go hard. "Today Hardik had to come and swing and he showed his prowess. We know sky is the limit in the last four overs."

MI had scored 25 in the final over with Pollard sending spinner Krishnappa Gowtham's last three balls into the stands. Winning captain Rohit Sharma said that his team tried to capitalise on Punjab's attack weaknesses at the death. "It was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalise," he said.

With Punjab having in their ranks KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal—both of whom have scored a century in this IPL—Rohit said it "wasn't going to be easy with the ball" against their batting line-up.

"We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. The last game the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball [MI lost a Super Over to RCB]. So we discussed and wanted to improve," he said.

