Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya shares his new look for IPL 2020; wife, teammates comment

The IPL 2020 season is all ready to begin next week as we gear up for the thirteenth edition of the cash-rich T20 league. All IPL 2020 teams have been busy practicing in the nets and prepping for their upcoming IPL 2020 fixtures. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be eager to clinch the title once again! While most players and IPL teams have been posting videos of work outs and practice sessions, Mumbai Indians star Krunal Pandya had something new to show his fans.

Krunal Pandya took to social media and photo sharing platform Instagram to share his brand new look for the upcoming IPL 13 edition. Krunal Pandya shared a series of 4 photos and asked his fans and teammates to pick their favourite. Krunal wrote, "New season, new look! Which one is your favourite?"

View this post on Instagram New season, new look! Which one is your favourite? A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) onSep 9, 2020 at 2:24am PDT

Meanwhile, Krunal's Indian teammates had a little feedback to give him. Spinner Akshar Patel wittingly wrote, '123 4567891011 1213', while Krunal's wife Pankhurii Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Mumbai Indian team itself, replied to Krunal's post saying, 'All of the above.' Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav went on to pick 'number 4' as his favourite.

Also Read: IPL 2020 | Watch video: Rohit Sharma's 95-metre-long six goes out of stadium and hits moving bus

Krunal Pandya has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad ever since his IPL debut in 2016. Krunal has so far played 55 matches and scored 891 runs and taken 40 wickets. Krunal's best score in IPL is 86 while best bowling figures are 3/14.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news