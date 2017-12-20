Mumbai: India's first Air Conditioned local train gets go-ahead from authorities

Mumbai and India's first Air-Conditioned EMU local train finally got the green flag on Tuesday but with strict riders

Mumbai and India's first Air-Conditioned EMU local train finally got the green flag on Tuesday but with strict riders. If all goes well with the preparations, Western Railway intends to run the completely walkthrough vestibule train by December 25 or January 1, 2018 between Churchgate and Borivli to start with. While giving the final nod to the AC local, the Railway board has asked WR to comply with several safety norms for passenger safety, including educating commuters on opening closed doors, placing two fire extinguishers per coach, and providing steps as wide as the doors, as the train does not have a central rod due to automatic door closing facility.

The conditions state that the railways should install an alarm and smoke detection system inside the train within two years and fit CCTVs in every coach within one year. "There should also be emergency exits in the front and back of the train for easy passenger evacuation," the letter signed by Prem Sagar Gupta, executive director of civil engineering directorate, stated.

"If more than two automatic closing doors on the same side are defective, the train must be withdrawn from service for passenger safety and one more such spare train should be kept ready to avoid cancellations," the letter, a copy of which is with mid-day, added. The railway authorities have planned about eight to 10 services per day of the AC local, between Churchgate and Virar stations. The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory of Indian Railways has manufactured the local with electric systems developed by Bharat Heavy Electric Limited.

